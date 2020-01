RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

2/20/20 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Gardening for Hummingbirds. Kathi and Michael Rock, hummingbird enthusiasts. Fee: $10. Register by February 17. UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/winter- enrichment/