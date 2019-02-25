RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture
UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Action on Climate Change—The Largest Health Intervention of the Twenty-First Century. Jonathan Patz, director, Global Health Institute, UW–Madison. Fee: $10. Register by February 25. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/
