RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

2/6/20 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Managing Stormwater for Environmental Health and Community Well-Being. Panelists: Phil Gaebler, water resources engineer, City of Madison; John Reimer, assistant director, Dane County Land and Water Resources Department; Ken Potter, professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UW–Madison; Michael Hansen, land care manager, UW–Madison Arboretum; Christal Campbell, Stormwater Education Coordinator, Dane County Land and Water Resources Department. Fee: $10. Register by February 3. UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/winter- enrichment/