RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

1/16/20 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: How Winter and Invasive Plants Modify Small Mammal Behavior in Wisconsin Forests. John Orrock, professor, Department of Integrative Biology, UW–Madison. Fee: $10. Register by January 13. UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/winter- enrichment/