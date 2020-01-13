RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

1/16/20   Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: How Winter and Invasive Plants Modify Small Mammal Behavior in Wisconsin Forests. John Orrock, professor, Department of Integrative Biology, UW–Madison. Fee: $10. Register by January 13. UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy,  Madison.  (608) 263-7888.  https://arboretum.wisc.edu/learn/adult-education/winter-enrichment/

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-263-7888
