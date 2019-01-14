RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

1/17/19   Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Using Soundscapes to Understand How Nature Works. Bryan Pijanowski, professor and University Scholar, Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, Purdue University, and director, Center for Global Soundscapes, Purdue University. Fee: $10, series $70. Register by January 14. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison.  (608) 263-7888.  https://arboretum.wisc.edu/visit/events/winter-enrichment/

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-263-7888
