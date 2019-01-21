RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

1/ 24/19 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Using Birds to Conserve Landscapes Worldwide. Jeb Barzen, ecologist, Private Lands Conservation LLC. Fee: $10, series $70. Register by January 21. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/winter- enrichment/