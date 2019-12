RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

1/30/20 Thurday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: The Tallgrass Prairie: A Conversation. Cindy Crosby, author, instructor, and interpretive trainer on natural history. Fee: $10. Register by January 27. UW-Madison Arboretum, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/adult-education/winter- enrichment/