RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

1/31/19 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Seed Sourcing for Habitat Restoration. Keynote: Laura Jackson, director, Tallgrass Prairie Center. Discussion panel: Amy Alstad, land protection associate, Driftless Area Land Conservancy; Corrine Daniels, director, Nursery Operations, Taylor Creek Restoration Nursery; Rich Henderson, board member, The Prairie Enthusiasts; and Kevin Kawula, owner, Lone Rock Nursery. Fee: $10. Register by Jan 28. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/winter- enrichment/