RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

1/31/19   Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Seed Sourcing for Habitat Restoration. Keynote: Laura Jackson, director, Tallgrass Prairie Center. Discussion panel: Amy Alstad, land protection associate, Driftless Area Land Conservancy; Corrine Daniels, director, Nursery Operations, Taylor Creek Restoration Nursery; Rich Henderson, board member, The Prairie Enthusiasts; and Kevin Kawula, owner, Lone Rock Nursery. Fee: $10. Register by Jan 28. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison.  (608) 263-7888.  https://arboretum.wisc.edu/visit/events/winter-enrichment/

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
