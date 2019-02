RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

3/21/19 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: Native Plant Gardens at the Arboretum: Then and Now. Susan Carpenter, Arboretum native plant gardener. Fee: $10. Register by March 18. Rescheduled from March 14. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. Tel: 608-263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/winter- enrichment/