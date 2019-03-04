RSVP for Winter Enrichment Lecture

3/7/19 Thursday, 9–11:30 a.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Winter Enrichment Lecture: 50 Years of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association. Tracy Hames, executive director, Wisconsin Wetlands Association. Fee: $10. Register by March 4. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/winter- enrichment/