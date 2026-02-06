RSVP for Winter Family Ball

media release: One City Schools Annual Winter Family Ball

4:00 - 7:00P, Saturday, February 21, 2026, 1707 W. Broadway, Monona

Cost: $5.00 per family (fundraiser for Parent Council)

"Come One. Come All. Create lasting memories at our magical, CandyLand-themed Winter FAMILY Ball!”

Connect with Families, Scholars, Staff & Community Members!

We'll have music, appetizers, kiddie drinks and fun for all ages.

**Dressy attire is encouraged.** All are welcome to attend this delightful event!

Please RSVP by Friday, February 13th, 2026 at https://www.punchbowl.com/parties/OCWinterFAMILYBall2026

PLEASE NOTE: This is an event for the entire FAMILY to attend, not to drop off children. Given it's a Parent Council Fundraiser, it'll only cost a total of $5.00 PER FAMILY to enter. There will be finger foods, kiddie drinks, deserts, music, dancing, games, prizes, photo booths & MORE! The event will be held on main level for Preschool and Elementary scholars and Families. For the first time this year, traditional middle school scholar and families (6th grade & ABOVE) will have the 3rd Floor commons area exclusively for them to mingle. No one younger than 6th grade will be allowed on the 3rd floor without a Parent/Guardian.

We can't wait to see you there including our One City graduates / alumni as well as former scholars

For additional questions or concerns, please contact FASE@onecityschools.org (Family and Scholar Engagement). Thanks!