Winter Family Fundraiser

press release: Winter is almost over! Are your preschoolers bouncing off the walls yet? Get out of the house and have some fun! All are invited!

David Landau performance, Bouncy House, Face Painting, Kids Craft Activities, Silent Auction to benefit University Houses Preschool

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 1609 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726

$5 Suggested Donation per Family

Contact: 608-238-3955 or kmbeck@uhpparentcooperative. org