Winter Family Fundraiser

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Winter is almost over! Are your preschoolers bouncing  off the walls yet? Get out of the house and have some fun! All are invited!

David Landau performance, Bouncy House,  Face Painting, Kids Craft Activities, Silent Auction to benefit University Houses Preschool

Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 1609 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726

$5 Suggested Donation per Family

Contact: 608-238-3955 or kmbeck@uhpparentcooperative.org

First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
608-238-3955
