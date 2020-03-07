Winter Family Fundraiser
First Congregational United Church of Christ 1609 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
press release: Winter is almost over! Are your preschoolers bouncing off the walls yet? Get out of the house and have some fun! All are invited!
David Landau performance, Bouncy House, Face Painting, Kids Craft Activities, Silent Auction to benefit University Houses Preschool
Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at First Congregational UCC, 1609 University Ave., Madison, WI 53726
$5 Suggested Donation per Family
Contact: 608-238-3955 or kmbeck@uhpparentcooperative.
