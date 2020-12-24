ONLINE: Winter Fantasia

× Expand Shawn Harper Photography

press release: A Gift of Dance From Kanopy to You

Gather for some Holiday Hygge with an Interactive Presentation of Kanopy’s Winter Fantasia, Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 3PM CST

Gather family and friends for an interactive presentation of Kanopy’s magical holiday production Winter Fantasia LIVE streaming on ZOOM, Thursday, December 24. Register Here. (This event is FREE but requires advanced registration.) After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event meeting.

Winter Fantasia features two treasured winter stories rooted in Scandinavian folklore and brought to life through dance: “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” and “The Norse Tree of Life” (Yggdrasil). Rounding out the program is “Winter in the City”, danced to Leonard Bernstein’s score for “On the Town”. Videographer Mats Rudels, who filmed Winter Fantasia at the Overture Center in 2019, has produced the program. Kanopy’s co-artistic director, Lisa Thurrell, will offer an introduction and there will be time for audience members to chat with each other after the show. Don’t Miss the Magic. Come Hygge!

We are so very grateful for your support during this uncertain time. Thanks to your help, Kanopy has been able to creatively and resourcefully reset. While our stage at the Overture Center will likely remain dark until next fall, we have pivoted our highly regarded Kanopy Academy of Dance to a virtual platform offering over 24 classes led by exceptional talents in modern and contemporary dance who are teaching from studios in New York, Chicago and Madison.

Each day, we are creatively stepping forward to preserve Kanopy, the modern dance company you so love-- sharing the pure joy of dance with innovative education programs and preparing to welcome you back to the theater with memorable performances that light up the stage.

But we do need your help more than ever ! Please consider a joyful gift that will help keep Kanopy Dancing, or make a donation in honor of a special person on your list.