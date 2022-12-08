× Expand Shawn Harper A dancer in a winter wonderland. South Asian dancer and choreographer Udbhav Desai will be a guest performer during "Winter Fantasia Reimagined" by Kanopy Dance.

press release: The Winter Solstice, a time of transition when the dwindling light and the sun are finally poised return, has been celebrated thousands of years and marks a season of festivities and storytelling on every continent and in many cultures. In this festive annual concert, Kanopy Dance continues to offer two cherished winter stories rooted in Scandinavian folklore and brought to life through dance: “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” and “The Norse Tree of Life”. (Stunning new, gender-fluid costumes with original fabrics designed by NY artist David Quinn will be debuted in “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” for this production

Performing at Overture’s Promenade Hall,Thursday, Dec 8, 7PM; Friday, Dec 9, 7:30PM (Reception Following); Saturday, Dec 10, 2 & 5PM; Sunday, Dec 11, 1 & 4PM. Tickets (reserved seating): $40; Groups: 4 or more $35; Ages 18 & under $20; Students $20. Tickets: Overture.org (608) 258-4141

Starting this season... Kanopy presents Winter Fantasia Reimagined —with a program designed to enrich the spirit of the holiday celebration by showcasing important contributions of other cultures with the debut of a world premiere, “Chalo Ramiye”, commissioned by Kanopy from South Asian dancer and choreographer Udbhav Desai. Mr. Desai will also guest perform in the dance.

“Chalo Ramiye” (or “let’s play in Gujarati”), is a “garba” folk dance, and it is performed in ritualistic reverence of the Hindu goddess “Durga”, a protector of all that is good and harmonious in the world. Performing the festive garba dance form is a major highlight of the nine-day Hindu festival, Sharad Navratri, that honors “Durga” and has been observed for centuries. Appropriate to the spirit of the holidays, it is a celebration of good over evil.

Garba is a communal dance form ---born from cultural tradition, shaped by each generation-- and yet it shares many parallels with modern dance and principal ballet techniques. Dancers will wear lavish and colorful traditional costumes and jewelry crafted in a traditional Gujarati style. As is customary, Mr. Desai’s “Chalo Ramiye” garba dance will be choreographed to heavy percussion sounds with a variety of drums paired with manjira (small brass cymbals), sundari (a double reed instrument, and surando, (a stringed instrument) among others.