press release: Winter Fantasia

December 13-15, 2019

Friday 7:30pm; Saturday 2:00 & 5:00pm; Sunday 1:00pm & 4:00pm

This beloved holiday celebration is back! As the snowflakes begins to swirl, and icicles dot the winter landscape, Kanopy presents two treasured December stories through dance; Once Upon a Winter’s Eve, and The Norse Tree of Life (Yggdrasil). In Winter’s Eve, a little girl wanders into a glade of trees to play at twilight. Amongst the glistening branches and glittery snow she happens upon the snow fairies and their queen. Accompanied by Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols,” it’s a stunning tale of winter wonder.

Deeper in Kanopy’s snowy forest, audiences will encounter ladies dancing gaily under a mighty Norse evergreen. To mark the season, a little girl brings and her friends drape the tree with garlands and yuletide decorations. And as a special gift, Robert Cleary presents a powerful and passionate world premiere inspired by the winter wonderland. Make this concert your annual holiday tradition!

Coming Friday night? Join us for a reception and silent auction post-show!