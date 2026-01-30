Winter Festival
to
media release: Infinity Martial Arts Winter Festival
Friday, February 14 • 1:30–3:30 PM
A FREE family-friendly winter event — games, activities, prizes, and fun for kids, teens, parents, and the whole community!
Register now to save your spot!
Winter can be long — but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop!
At the Winter Festival, we’re turning a snowy afternoon into an unforgettable experience full of:
🎯 Mini martial arts classes — playful, movement-based, confidence-boosting
🎉 Games & activity stations — perfect for kids of all ages
🎁 Raffle prizes & giveaways — fun surprises around every corner
🧤 A way to stay active and make memories with your family
Come enjoy laughter, energy, friends new and old, and a community atmosphere that feels like a celebration, not a class.