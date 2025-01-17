media release: Isthmus Montessori Academy Presents: The FIRST EVER IMAP WINTER FESTIVAL! Join us on Friday, January 17, for an afternoon of activities, vendors, food truck & hot cocoa, and more.

Bring cash & card as booths might have different forms of payment

10% of sales from Common Pasta will be donated to our school *please note that Common Pasta won't be able to travel with the food cart in poor conditions.*

Come check out Trash Lab at the festiva

Silent Auction taking place inside by the front desk-- featuring many Madison businesses!

This event is open to the public! Come learn more about Isthmus Montessori Academy.

