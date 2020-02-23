Winter Festival of Poetry
Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Readings by Dominic Holt, Amanda Werhane, Gillian Nevers, Sharon Daly, Sandy Stark, Ronnie Hess, Tim Walsh.
press release: 2020 WINTER FESTIVAL OF POETRY: A RAINBOW OF POETRY
All readings begin at 2:00 p.m. and are scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets (www.wfop.org) OR CALL 608-242-7340 for more information. All events are admission-free and for all ages.
Info
Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Spoken Word