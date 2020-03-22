Winter Festival of Poetry
Readings by Ed Werstein, Sylvia Cavanaugh, Catherine Jagoe, Kimberly Blanchette, Margaret Benbow, F.J. Bergmann, James P. Roberts.
press release: 2020 WINTER FESTIVAL OF POETRY: A RAINBOW OF POETRY
All readings begin at 2:00 p.m. and are scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets (www.wfop.org) OR CALL 608-242-7340 for more information. All events are admission-free and for all ages.
Common Ground, Middleton 2644 Branch Street, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Spoken Word