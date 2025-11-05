media release: "Winter is Coming: Update on Houselessness in Our City" Gather the Community Breakfast

Presentation by Brenda Konkel, executive director of Madison Street Medicine

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

8 to 9:30 am

Sponsored by: Madison Women's International League for Peace & Freedom

Hosted by: Linden Cohousing

Join us to learn about our unhoused neighbors and ways to support their well-being.

Vegetarian breakfast buffet served. The cost of the breakfast is $20, with a sliding scale of $10 - $20. (Cash or Check). Funds are used to provide an honorarium to our guest speaker and to further the work of Madison WILPF.

Limited Seating - RSVP now to reserve: carol.wilson.622@gmail.com

Breakfast and talk will be held in the Linden Cohousing Great Room. Enter directly from the north side of the building. Some parking is available in Madison Circus Space's lot.