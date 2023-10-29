media release: USA | 1979 | 35mm | 97 min.

Director: William Richert; Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Huston, Toshiro Mifune

This thinly veiled and hyper-paranoiac take on the JFK assassination stars Bridges as Nick Kegan, the scion of a fabulously wealthy and powerful family headed by patriarch Huston (“the real delight of the film” — Vincent Canby, The New York Times). Nick soon finds himself going down multiple rabbit holes while trying to unravel the conspiracy behind the murder of a U.S. president, his older brother. Based on a novel by Richard Condon (The Manchurian Candidate), Winter Kills’s supporting cast includes Toshiro Mifune, Anthony Perkins, Eli Wallach, Tomas Milian, Ralph Meeker, Richard Boone, and Elizabeth Taylor. A newly struck 35mm print, courtesy of Rialto Pictures, will be screened.

In the Shadow of the JFK Assassination

In recognition of the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy, our series at the Chazen Museum of Art in October and November includes four movies that reflect audiences’ fascination with the murder, its effect on American society and culture, and the many conspiracy theories that emerged in the aftermath of November 22, 1963. From the 1970s, Alan Pakula’s The Parallax View and William Richert’s Winter Kills, showing in a new 35mm print, both create thinly veiled fictional spins on the assassination. From the early 1990s, Clint Eastwood stars as a Secret Service agent traumatized by his failure to protect Kennedy in In the Line of Fire; and Oliver Stone’s controversial JFK is an utterly compelling file-cabinet of a movie as it lays out its own, complicated conspiracy theories. These programs are also presented in conjunction with a new restoration of Emile De Antonio’s Rush to Judgment screening at our regular venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, on November 17.