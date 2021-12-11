Winter Legends and Folklore

media release : Legends for the darkest days of the year

Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of weird spirits, odd tales of Santa Claus, bizarre winter superstitions, strange weather predictions, Krampus the Christmas Monster, stories of little people, New Year's Eve rituals, the deadly wendigo, and numerous other Holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year.

Speaker Bio: For nearly three decades Chad Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's haunted castles, Chad has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.

Chad has been featured on the Discovery Channel's A Haunting, William Shatner's Weird or What, ABC's Scariest Places on Earth, Monsters and Mysteries in America, along with being a frequent contributor on Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio. With a Master's Degree in Psychology, Chad has authored over 25 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings. The more bizarre the legend, the more likely it is that you will find Chad there.

Free- Open to all ages- All donations will go to the Sun Prairie Public Library