media release: Join us at Barnwood Events for winter Luau on January 31st! A $50 ticket gets you a Hawaiian buffet,, a tiki cocktail (or a glass of wine or beer), live ukulele performance, hula lessons and performance, Hawaiian photography display by Dave Wood, photo opps, and a whole bunch of fun. This event is open to the public and kid-friendly.

Schedule for the evening:

6PM - Doors open and music by Mad City Ukes begins

6:30 - 7:30 PM - Hawaiian buffet by LT's Aloha Wagon (to include Huli Huli Chicken, Kalua Park, mac salad, fried rice, Hawaiian sweet rolls, and dessert)

7:30 - 8:15 PM - Hula performance and lessons by Na Hale Studios

Wear your best Hawaiian attire and join us for a sunny reprieve from winter. Tickets are limited!