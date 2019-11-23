press release: Saturday, November 23, all day

For the first time in forever, the museum hosts a celebration of the magical power of winter with ice-themed activities and sing-alongs.

Dressing up as your favorite character, reindeer, or snowperson is encouraged.

We are pleased to welcome members of the cast of Verona Area Community Theater’s production of Disney's Frozen Jr. as our special guests. Their show sold out in record time, but you can still meet the young actors as your kids' favorite Frozen characters during Winter Magic Day.

Winter Magic Day Activities:

Crystal Paint Wall, Magic Wand-Making, Amulets, all day in the Art Studio

Frozen Characters Scavenger Hunt, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Meet the Cast of Frozen, Jr.! photos and autographs, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Exploration Station: Melt a Reindeer. Free these furry friends from the ice floes! 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Winter Wonders: Mini Ice Hockey Fun, 1–3 p.m.

Sock Snow People, 1–3 p.m.

Let It Go Group Singalong, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All activities are included with museum admission.