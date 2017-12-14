press release: Come check out the first 702WI winter market! Handmade chocolate, clothing, prints, jewelry, vintage ephemera, holiday music, books & more. Enjoy chocolate samples and receive a free book with any purchase.

Our market vendors and partners include:

Zip-Dang (Madison)

Paper Bird Studio (Moscow, Idaho)

Sjolinds Chocolate (Mount Horeb)

Wild Child (Madison)

MAYHEM Vintage (Madison)

702WI Bookshop (Madison

The Postmodern (New York, New York)

Traditional Hand Crafts (Santa, Idaho)

Johnson Public House (Madison)