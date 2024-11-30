media release: Get ready for a holiday season like no other! We’re thrilled to invite you to the Inaugural Winter Market at the Hub—happening every Saturday from November 30 to December 21. Whether you’re looking to shop, explore, or just soak up the holiday cheer, we've got something for everyone. There will be a mix of local vendors, family-friendly activities, live music, and special holiday themes to keep the excitement going all season long.

Black Saturday Kickoff (November 30): Bring the family to meet Black Santa, enjoy festive activities for all ages, and make it a memorable day of holiday fun!

Dates: Saturdays, November 30 - December 21

Time: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Location: Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St., Madison

Become a Vendor or Performer: Showcase your products or talents! We’re accepting applications for vendors and performers, and we'd love to see your unique offerings. Email us at Hubinfo@ulgm.org for more details, or click here to apply today.

Reserve a Private Event Space: Planning a holiday gathering or special celebration? Our beautiful event spaces are available for private rentals. Email us to learn more about reserving your spot.

Come celebrate the season at the Hub Winter Market—your one-stop shop for holiday shopping, family fun, and so much more. Let's make this season one to remember! If you have any questions or want to get involved, please email us at Hubinfo@ulgm.org or give us a call at 608-729-1240.

We can't wait to see you there!