Winter Market

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Saturday Jan. 27, from 2-6pm SuperCharge! Foods 1902 E. Washington Ave. Free admission.

Let's continue the spirit of Joy & CommUnity! The time is always NOW to take care of yourSelf and each other. We have a great lineup of creative powerhouses and healers.

View Map
608-230-5540
