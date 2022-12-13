press release: Writing workshops are back! Troy Hess, the founder of On the Yahara Writing Center, will be leading nature journaling workshops. Troy also leads a Book Club for Nature Lovers at the Waunakee Public Library the third Thursday of the month. Book club details are listed below Writing Workshop information.

December Writing Workshops- Winter Morning Walks: Nature Journal Entry as Poem

Tuesday December 13 Class 1 9:30-11:00 Prairie Cafe, Middleton

Tuesday December 20 Class 2 9:30-11:00 Prairie Cafe, Middleton

Meeting place: Prairie Café and Bakery

The prolific poet Ted Kooser wrote a wonderfully approachable collection Winter Morning Walks, which sets out a repeatable style of daily nature journal entry as nature poetry. In this two part class, we’ll meet for two sessions at Prairie Café, Middleton to meet your fellow walkers and read through some of the collection.

The second session, we can share our own writing or take a look at work from another writer of your choosing. *If you have an interest in participating in a more regular reading and writing group, this class could be a nice introduction!

Registration required