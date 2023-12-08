Winter Night Market

media release: Find that perfect holiday gift at the first-ever Four Winds Farm Winter Market! From art to baked goods, beads to pottery, puppy treats to playful creations, we have you covered for the gift needs you've been searching for.

Have a fun Friday night out with friends and family as you sip and shop. The bar will be open and ready to serve you as you shop in the warmth indoors. Our beautiful renovated barn proudly hosts ADA accessibility on both floors of shopping. Accessible bathrooms on both floors are available for use.

Please come and enjoy our farm! We'd love to host you for an awesome shopping experience. This event is ticketed with timed entry.

Shop local, shop small, shop at Four Winds Farm!