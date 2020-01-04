press release: Winter is just settling in, but in Wisconsin summer is always just around the corner. And there’s no time like the present to start planning for those exquisite months that we all cherish so much.

Monona Public Library will host the “Winter Now, Summer Later” Outdoor Activities Expo on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.. “Beat the frigid January temperatures by making plans for your summer,” said Monona Library Director Ryan Claringbole. “The Monona Public Library is excited to host "Winter Now, Summer Later" an Outdoor Activities Expo featuring local businesses, experts, and non-profits in the area.”

Travel from booth-to-booth, collecting information and library books regarding ways to bring your family together for a thrilling, adventurous, and memorable summer. Sit in on informational presentations that give previews to some of the exciting recreational activities and hobbies you can engage in within your own community. And get the whole family out of the house for a mix of entertainment, games, and fun!

As an added bonus, the Outdoor Activities Expo will offer great door prizes, including:

$75 Annual Family Membership from Aldo Leopold Nature Center;

$50 gift certificates from Lussier Family Heritage Center & Dane County Parks;

$120 party certificate from Naturing in Madison; and

$100 family membership and a cool plant from Olbrich Gardens!

Sponsors for the Jan. 4 Outdoor Activities Expo include;

Rutabaga Paddlesports,

Aldo Leopold Nature Center,

Lussier Family Heritage Center & Dane County Parks,

Naturing in Madison,

Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and

Friends of Monona Public Library.

Attendees will also be able to gather information from the organizations below;

REI,

Wisconsin Disc Sports Association,

City of Madison Parks Division,

The Natural Resources Foundation,

Play It Again Sports,

DNR/ Wisconsin State Parks , and

and City of Monona Recreation Department.

“The library’s mission is to enrich lives by building community connections, fostering imagination, and opening up a world of ideas," Claringbole said. “The Outdoor Activities Expo is just another way the library strives to provide a wide variety of materials, services, and programs for people of all ages.”

For more information about the Outdoor Activities Expo and the programs and resources available through Monona Public Library, visit <mononalibrary.org> or contact us at events@mononalibrary.org or 608-222-6127.