Winter Planter Workshop

press release: November 15, 2018; 5:30pm-7:00pm, D.C. Smith Greenhouse, 465 Babcock Drive

The arrival of winter doesn’t mean that your outdoor planters are done for the year. Give them some winter love and wow your holiday guests when they come to your door. You’ll learn how to assemble the best winter arrangement for your front porch or patio. Supplies are included for one arrangement, and additional arrangements can be made for $20/each via cash brought to the workshop.

$30 ($24 Members)