Winter Prom

press release: One night. Two dances. Hundreds of memories. ~ All families are welcome! This dance is perfect for children 13 and under. Dress up and celebrate with an afternoon or evening of dancing, refreshments, and a complimentary photo booth.

WHERE: Warner Park Community Recreation Center

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 3:00-5:00pm (doors open at 2:45pm) or 6:00-8:00pm (doors open at 5:45pm)

$25/couple (parent/guardian and child 13 and under); $5/addition participant

REGISTER online or by phone in advance.