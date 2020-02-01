Winter Prom

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: One night. Two dances. Hundreds of memories. ~ All families are welcome! This dance is perfect for children 13 and under. Dress up and celebrate with an afternoon or evening of dancing, refreshments, and a complimentary photo booth. 

WHERE: Warner Park Community Recreation Center

WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 3:00-5:00pm (doors open at 2:45pm) or 6:00-8:00pm (doors open at 5:45pm)

  • $25/couple (parent/guardian and child 13 and under); $5/addition participant

REGISTER online or by phone in advance. 

  • ONLINE: To register online with one parent/guardian and one child - select “FIRST ADULT” ($25) and “FIRST CHILD” (no charge); you may add additional participants by selecting “ADD’L CHILD/ADULT” ($5/ea.) 
  • By phone: (608)266-4711

