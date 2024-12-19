RSVP for Winter Reflections for Writers

media release: Writers of all levels will enjoy creative prompts rooted in self-reflection and observation of the natural world to look back on the past year and ahead to the new season. There will be a lot of writing time, optional opportunities for sharing, and a hands-on project that will combine creative writing and collage techniques (no artistic talent required!). Cozy up, get creative, and celebrate the start of something new.

9 am, Dec. 21; Pre-registration required by December 19.

Instructor: Amelia Fontella, Get Inspired Workshop

$45/$35 member