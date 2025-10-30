RSVP for Winter Rest: A Seasonal Retreat

As the earth rests under blankets of cold and snow, we also need to rest. This retreat invites the season of winter to teach us to stop striving; it invites you to a time of tranquility and silence. It will open the space to consider how winter prepares us for the other seasons of our lives, to rest in deep quietude, to be held by the stillness of the prairie.

Conversations about the season, walks on the prairie, a long winter’s nap, art, movement, journaling, great meals and warm beds will all be a part of what you can expect when you arrive. A renewed connection to yourself and to nature are what you can expect to take with you when you leave.

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀

Each season this year, we will offer a different seasonal retreat. They will open spaces where each different season can offer its unique wisdom to us in the changing seasons of our lives. Each retreat is a two-day, one-night experience at Holy Wisdom with cozy accommodations, delicious meals, spacious time periods for solitude, reading and rest and contemplative conversations with other retreatants. There will also be a variety of opportunities to explore the prairies and the season and discover their gifts for you.

𝗪𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲/𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀

Wed., January 14, 1:00 pm – Thu., January 15, 4:00 pm, 2025

Arrive between 11:30 am and 1:00 pm on January 14 to check into your room. The retreat begins at 1:00 pm on January 14 and concludes at 4:00 pm on January 15.

Exact schedule TBD. Will include rest, solitude, walking meditations, movement and art.

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁

$250/person – Early bird registration until December 7, 2025

$295/person – Full price cost starting December 8, 2025 until sold out or January 7, 2026

The cost of the retreat includes program, meals (Friday dinner, Saturday breakfast and lunch) and overnight room.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿

The registration deadline for this retreat is January 7, 2026, or when the retreat fills.

Cancellation policy – if you register but must cancel your registration, you can receive a 75% refund up until January 7, 2026. After that, a 50% refund is available until the retreat starts.

After you register, if you would like to request a double room with another retreatant or if you have other questions about accommodations, please contact Brooke Livingston at blivingston@holywisdommonastery.org.