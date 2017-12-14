Winter Restorative Yoga

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

You are invited to this Free Yoga Class!

Take a time-out from your busy week to come relax completely and reset your nervous system. This class is the perfect antidote to holiday fatigue and will encourage complete physical relaxation and release of emotional tension through the use of supported restorative yoga poses and deep guided relaxation. Please bring a pillow, an eye pillow if you have one, and a favorite blanket.

Space is limited.

Please message or email to reserve your spot:

sarscott01@gmail.com

608-230-5540
