Winter Rowing Class

media release: This is a three-meeting class that is oriented to the never-rower who wants a head start when Learn to Row classes in boats start in spring. Attendees will be invited to a special intro session at the UW Porter Boathouse tanks. Attendees will also enjoy a discount on winter monthly membership, and 2025 Learn to Row class fees.

Fee: $30.

Dates:

Group D

Monday Feb. 3 and Wednesday Feb. 5, from 6:30 to 8 pm, and Saturday Feb. 8, 12 to 1:30pm

Sign up

Group E

Monday Feb. 10 and Wednesday Feb. 12, from 6:30 to 8pm, and Saturday Feb. 15, 12 to 1:30 pm

Sign up