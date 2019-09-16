Winter Salt Certification

press release: Salt Certification Registration is now open for fall of 2019. This certification class is open to all winter maintenance professionals/contractors in Dane County. The City encourages anyone who professionally applies salt to earn certification. The City also encourages residents to choose salt certified applicators.

Classes are open for the following:

Parking Lots and Sidewalks: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 16, City of Madison Engineering Operations Office, 1600 Emil Street, Madison

Roads: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 17, City of Madison Engineering Operations Office, 1600 Emil Street, Madison

Parking Lots and Sidewalks: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 8, 2019, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 1610 Moorland Road, Madison

Parking Lots and Sidewalks: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Oct. 9, 2019, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 1610 Moorland Road, Madison

Parking Lots and Sidewalks: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 5, 2019, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 1610 Moorland Road, Madison

Roads: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 6, 2019, Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, 1610 Moorland Road, Madison

The Madison Salt Certification Program was developed in 2017. More than 300 certified applicators have been trained in Dane County since the voluntary program was started. The program is housed in City of Madison Engineering Division, but it is supported in collaboration with Wisconsin SaltWise . This program encourages winter maintenance professionals to use the least amount of de-icing material necessary to keep parking lots, roads, sidewalks and driveways safe.

What residents can do

This certification may be for contractors in Dane County and municipalities to get certified, but there are a couple things residents can do to be more conscious of winter salt use:

Hire a salt-certified applicator for salt distribution on sidewalks and driveways

Learn more about salt and its impacts on WISaltWise.com

Why everyone should care about salt

Salt is important to clear roads, parking lots and sidewalks to keep the community safe. However, overuse of salt is harming the environment. It only takes one teaspoon of salt to permanently pollute five gallons of water to a level that is toxic for freshwater life. Salt washes into the waters, putting aquatic plants and animals at risk. Once salt gets into the water, it’s very costly to remove. Salt weakens and damages the concrete, brick and stone that makes up homes, garages, bridge and roads. Learn more about how salt impacts daily life on wisaltwise.com.