RSVP for Winter Skills Clinics

media release: November 28 - December 16: These classes are designed for individuals looking to up their game in basketball or volleyball. These three-week skills clinics will meet twice a week and focus on the development of critical skills to succeed in the competitive sports world! These clinics are geared towards players with a general understanding of the sport who are looking for extra coaching to help them gain confidence and skill.

How to Register Online: Under your preferred clinic below, click the link for your child's age group. You will be directed to the TeamSnap Club & League Registration page and must create an account to continue.

Complete all participant and parent/guardian information and waivers. Clinic fees are collected at registration. Space available on a first-registered, first-served basis.

Contact Trevor Moores, FYI Sports Manager, at tmoores@goodmancenter.org for more information.

Basketball Camp

Winter Clinic: Mondays and Thursdays, Nov 28 - Dec 15

Volleyball Camp

Winter Clinic: Wednesdays and Fridays, Nov 30 - Dec 16

Cost: $60 includes: All fees for the weekly clinic sessions; Athletic and life skill development; Admin, equipment and staffing. Clinics are limited to 20 participants, so sign up before the spots are gone!