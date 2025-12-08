Winter Solstice Celebration

media release: The shortest day of the year is just around the corner!

Save the date for a beloved DMNA tradition, the Winter Solstice Bonfire at the Glenwood Children's Park fire ring.

Join us on Sunday, December 21, from 3-9 PM at the Glenway Children's Park for a night of s’mores, Madison Chocolate Company’s hot chocolate, and good company.

We're looking for volunteers to help set up, clean up, and keep the bonfire going. If you're interested in volunteering, please contact Amy Thurlow at amy.thurow@gmail.com.

Let's come together as a community to celebrate the Winter Solstice and enjoy the warmth of the fire. We can't wait to see you there!