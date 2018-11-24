press release: Ravenworks presents a "Winter Solstice Fair" coming November 24th and 25th at the Dance Life Studio, 6725 Seybold Road, in Madison. This free event will feature vendors selling all manner of Wonderful and Whimsical gift items, as well as performances by Madison's own minstrel Tom Kastle, the Courtesan and the Cabin boy (renaissAnce songsters) the Late Mountebank and the Elixir or life show (including the wonder puppets) not to mention coffee and baked goods from Rosie's Coffee Bar. A portion of the sales from all food items will be donated to the Friends of State Street.

Admission is free, hours are 10-6pm Saturday, and noon to five on Sunday. For move information contact Raven at 608-630-2348 or write to Ravenworksip@yahoo.com.