media release:Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, marks the Winter Solstice, the astronomical first day of winter and the shortest day of the year. On this day, the sun takes its lowest and shortest path across the sky with the fewest hours of sunlight. Sunset is 4:25 PM.

The San Damiano shoreline offers the picture-perfect place to capture this setting sun. The solstice has been celebrated since ancient times by cultures around the planet. Join the city of Monona and the Friends of San Damiano, as we co-host a Winter Solstice celebration with a bonfire, hot chocolate, and tours of the Frank Allis house from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

If there is snow on the ground, snowshoeing will be available. Colder weather is anticipated, so dress warmly. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit near the fire.

There is no cost however, donations to the FOSD are appreciated!

Parking is limited, if driving, you may drop passengers off then park on Winnequah Road or local streets. Handicapped and elderly parking will be available along the driveway.