media release: Have you heard of WINTER SOWING? Come to our workshop to learn a new technique that can help the Friends of Hoyt Park grow native plant seedlings to be planted in the park.

Saturday Jan 10, 10AM-Noon, Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., Community Room A/B.

Also known as milk jug gardening, we are going to be planting native seed from Hoyt Park’s prairies and woodlands in milk jug greenhouses. These mini greenhouses will be stored outside over the winter only to be gradually warmed by the warm weather once

Spring comes. Similar to Mother Nature but much more efficient in producing native plant seedlings for the park.

This is a free family event that will help the Friends of Hoyt Park in their efforts to encourage native plantings in Hoyt Park's prairies and woodlands.

WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING: This is a fun group activity so bring your family and friends, a pair of gardening gloves if you wish and a clean milk jug or two with cap if you have them. A limited supply of milk jugs will be available. We will supply the rest. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO MAKE TWO MINI GREENHOUSES TO OVERWINTER AT HOME. ONE FOR HOYT PARK AND ONE TO PRODUCE SEEDLINGS FOR YOUR OWN YARD.