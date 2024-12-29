Winter Spectactular

media release: Crucible is thrilled to present our annual New Year's Eve Eve show! (This year on New Year's Eve Eve Eve, because we didn't want to do a show on a Monday). The Winter Spectacular brings together some of the greatest performers from all of the staged events that we host throughout the year, with outside headliners to spice things up! Join us for an unforgettable night of performances, featuring aerialists, burlesque artists, fire performers, and much more! We encourage you to dress to impress for this event! (But no dress code required).

Full lineup coming soon.