press release:WARREN MILLER'S 72nd FILM "WINTER STARTS NOW"

For years we've been kicking off winter in true Warren Miller fashion, and we're back for another round. This season, the snow will feel a little deeper, the jumps a little higher and the views from the top will be just a bit more inspiring. Tap into your inner snow season stoke this season because "Winter Starts Now."

The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will chase winter from coast to coast with friends old and new in the places that keep our spirits high no matter what life throws at us. From Alaska's Prince William Sound, where the only first tracks you'll encounter belong to bears, to Maine's community of craftsmen and women devoted to sliding on snow. We're sharing the dreams of Olympic ambitions and the resolve of adaptive athletes.

Follow big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin on a road trip of a lifetime all the way up to Alaska. Catch up with speed riding legend JT Holmes and meet new friends like Madison Rose and Vasu Sojitra.