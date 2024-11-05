RSVP for Winter Tree Identification

media release: Leaves are the most recognizable parts of trees, but they aren't the only things that make trees unique. Learn how to identify the trees around you by their bark, buds, and twigs. Get some tips and tricks for remembering trees and suggestions on useful field guides to help you learn. Soon you'll know every tree you pass. Pre-registration recommended, but walk ins are welcome!

Instructor: Madelyn Jahnke, Tree Health Management LLC

$22/$18 member