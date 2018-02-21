Winter Volunteer Warm-Up

press release: Join us on Wednesday, February 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., to learn more about our ongoing Sierra Club local and regional volunteer efforts. Our volunteer leaders will tell you more about the programs they lead and how you can engage with our important -- and fun -- work. We’ll have refreshments and inspiring stories to share. Watch future eNews for further details!