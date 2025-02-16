media release: The Friends group will be hosting a Winter Walk at Pope Farm Conservancy on Sunday, February 16th, 2025, at 1PM. Come join us for a one-hour trek through the conservancy – with or without the snow! We’ll explore the hiking trails and observe the natural beauty of the season. Dress for the weather. Trails are open for snowshoeing and cc-skiing when there is enough snow. We will meet in the lower parking lot off Old Sauk Road. This is a family-friendly event. All ages are welcome. Free and open to the public. Registration not required.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1152356159869079