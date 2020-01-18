Winter Walk

press release: Pope Farm Conservancy is the perfect place for outdoor winter activities, such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding or walking. On January 18, 2020, at 1pm, we invite you to join us for an afternoon hike as we take in the most beautiful wintry views in the area. Bring your own gear for the weather of the day! You're welcome to bring snowshoes and/or cross-country skis. Kids can sled down the big hill, too!

Free and open to the public - no RSVP required. We will meet in the LOWER parking lot off Old Sauk Road.