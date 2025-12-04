RSVP for Winter Wonderland Ornament Workshop

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Feeling festive? Let your creativity flow while creating ornaments with natural materials - great gifts for the fellow gardener or nature-lover on your holiday list. Each participant will create ornaments to take home at the end of class. This year, get into the theme of the Holiday Show and create 'Winter Wonderland' Ornaments! All materials are pre-harvested from Olbrich Gardens to create a one-of-a-kind, unique piece of art! All materials provided. Students must be comfortable working with hot glue and delicate material.

Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

This class is for ages 16+

Thursday, December 11, 6-8 p.m.

Registration Deadline: December 4

$32/$26 member

Crafts
Holidays
608-246-4550
