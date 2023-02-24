Winter Wonderland Outing
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: School is out so join us for a fun afternoon at Warner Park's Rainbow Shelter. Kids will learn how to snowshoe and half a snack. To keep warm, we will have a fire and s'mores and hot cocoa. If there is no snow, we will go for a hike in the park instead. We will provide the snowshoes. Meet at the Rainbow Shelter.
Info
Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Environment, Kids & Family